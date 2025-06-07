Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis The null hypothesis is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in hypothesis testing. Researchers aim to gather evidence against the null hypothesis to support an alternative hypothesis. In this context, rejecting the null hypothesis indicates that the observed data is statistically significant. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

t-Distribution The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails. It is used in hypothesis testing, particularly when sample sizes are small or when the population standard deviation is unknown. The shape of the t-distribution changes with the degrees of freedom, affecting the critical values for hypothesis testing. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution