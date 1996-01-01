In the context of multiple linear regression, which of the following conditions is typically assessed first during the steps of hypothesis testing?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an assumption required to use the two-sample test of means (-test for independent samples)?
A
The populations from which the samples are drawn are normally distributed.
B
The data must be measured on a nominal scale.
C
The two samples are independent of each other.
D
The two samples must have equal sample sizes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the two-sample t-test for means (independent samples t-test) is used to compare the means of two independent groups to see if there is a statistically significant difference between them.
Recall the key assumptions required for the independent samples t-test: (1) The two samples are independent of each other, (2) The populations from which the samples are drawn are approximately normally distributed, and (3) The variances of the two populations are equal (homogeneity of variance).
Note that the data must be measured on at least an interval or ratio scale, not a nominal scale, because the t-test compares means, which require numerical data.
Recognize that equal sample sizes are not a strict requirement for the independent samples t-test; the test can handle unequal sample sizes, although equal sizes can improve robustness.
Therefore, among the options given, the assumption that 'The two samples are independent of each other' is a fundamental requirement to validly perform the two-sample t-test.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about using a hypothesis in your data presentation?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
3
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations