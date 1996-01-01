Which of the following statements is consistent with the steps in hypothesis testing?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and your p-value is equal to . What can you conclude if your significance level is ?
A
Fail to reject the null hypothesis because the p-value is greater than the significance level.
B
Accept the null hypothesis because the p-value is less than the significance level.
C
Reject the null hypothesis because the p-value is less than the significance level.
D
There is not enough information to make a conclusion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of the p-value: The p-value represents the probability of obtaining test results at least as extreme as the observed results, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Identify the significance level (\alpha): This is the threshold for deciding whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this problem, \alpha = 0.05.
Compare the p-value to the significance level: If the p-value is less than \alpha, it indicates that the observed data is unlikely under the null hypothesis, leading us to reject the null hypothesis.
Since the p-value (0.016) is less than the significance level (0.05), we reject the null hypothesis.
Remember that rejecting the null hypothesis means there is sufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis, but it does not prove the null hypothesis is false with absolute certainty.
