Which of the following is not one of the six steps in the hypothesis testing procedure?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a two-tailed hypothesis test at the significance level and obtain a test statistic of . What is the correct conclusion?
A
The result is inconclusive because the test statistic is exactly at the critical value.
B
Reject the null hypothesis because is greater than the critical value for .
C
Reject the null hypothesis only if the test statistic is negative.
D
Fail to reject the null hypothesis because does not exceed the critical value for .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the significance level \( \alpha = 0.05 \) for a two-tailed test, which means the total area in both tails of the distribution is 5%, or 2.5% in each tail.
Determine the critical values for the test statistic corresponding to \( \alpha/2 = 0.025 \) in each tail. For a standard normal distribution, these critical values are approximately \( \pm z_{0.025} \).
Compare the absolute value of the test statistic \( |1.41| \) to the critical value \( z_{0.025} \). If \( |1.41| > z_{0.025} \), reject the null hypothesis; otherwise, fail to reject it.
Since the test is two-tailed, the sign of the test statistic alone does not determine rejection; it is the magnitude relative to the critical values that matters.
Based on the comparison, conclude whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. If the test statistic does not exceed the critical value, the correct conclusion is to fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a two-tailed hypothesis test at the significance level and obtain a test statistic of . What is the correct conclusion?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the null hypothesis for an independent-samples t-test?
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a two-tailed hypothesis test at the significance level and obtain a test statistic of . Which of the following best describes the result of the test?
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
