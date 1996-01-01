In a hypothesis test, if the computed -value is less than , there is very strong evidence to:
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
When conducting a significance test in practice, how should you choose the level?
A
The level should be set after seeing the -value to ensure statistical significance.
B
The level should be chosen before collecting data, based on the context and consequences of Type I error.
C
The level is always set at regardless of the situation.
D
The level should be chosen to minimize the probability of a Type II error.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the alpha level (\( \alpha \)) represents the threshold probability for making a Type I error, which is rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true.
Recognize that the alpha level should be determined before collecting or analyzing data to avoid bias and maintain the integrity of the test.
Consider the context of the problem and the consequences of making a Type I error when choosing the alpha level; for example, in critical medical testing, a smaller alpha might be chosen to reduce false positives.
Know that the commonly used alpha level is 0.05, but it is not mandatory and can be adjusted depending on the situation and the balance between Type I and Type II errors.
Avoid choosing the alpha level after seeing the p-value, as this practice inflates the risk of incorrect conclusions and undermines the validity of the significance test.
