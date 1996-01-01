Which of the following best describes the null hypothesis for an independent-samples t-test?
Which of the following best defines a Type error in hypothesis testing?
A
Rejecting the (null hypothesis) when it is actually true
B
Rejecting the (alternative hypothesis) when it is actually false
C
Accepting the (alternative hypothesis) when it is actually false
D
Failing to reject the (null hypothesis) when it is actually false
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of hypothesis testing, where we have a null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) and an alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)). The goal is to decide whether to reject \(H_0\) based on sample data.
Recall that a Type I error occurs when we reject the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) even though it is actually true. This means we mistakenly conclude there is an effect or difference when there isn't one.
Recognize that the other options describe different scenarios: rejecting the alternative hypothesis when false, accepting the alternative when false, or failing to reject the null when false, which correspond to other types of errors or correct decisions.
Formally, a Type I error is the probability of rejecting \(H_0\) given that \(H_0\) is true, often denoted by the significance level \(\alpha\).
Therefore, the best definition of a Type I error is: rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true.
