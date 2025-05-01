Is Friday the 13th Unlucky? Listed below are numbers of hospital admissions in one region due to traffic accidents on different Fridays falling on the 6th day of a month and the following 13th day of the month (based on data from “Is Friday the 13th Bad for Your Health,” by Scanlon et al., British Medical Journal, Vol. 307). Assume that we want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the data support the claim that fewer hospital admissions due to traffic accidents occur on Friday the 6th than on the following Friday the 13th. Identify the null hypothesis and alternative hypothesis.
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Friday the 13th Refer to the sample data from Exercise 1.
a. Find the differences d, then find the values of d_bar and sd
Randomization vs t Test Two samples of commute times from Boston and New York are randomly selected and it is found that the samples sizes are n1 = 18 and n2 = 12 and each of the two samples appears to be from a population with a distribution that is dramatically far from normal. Which method is more likely to yield better results for testing Mu1 is not equals to Mu2. Hypothesis test using the t distribution (as in Section 9-2) or the resampling method?
Confidence Interval Assume that we want to use the sample data in Exercise 1 for constructing a confidence interval to be used for testing the given claim.
a. What is the confidence level that should be used for the confidence interval?
Smoking Cessation Programs
a. Construct the confidence interval that could be used to test the claim in Exercise 5. What feature of the confidence interval leads to the same conclusion from Exercise 5?
Smoking Cessation Programs
b. Does the difference between the success rate of the sustained care program and the standard care program appear to have practical significance?
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 984 females, 49% answered "yes" (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
Video Games In a survey of subjects aged 18–29, subjects were asked if they play video games often or sometimes. Among 1017 males, 72% answered "yes." Among 984 females, 49% answered "yes" (based on data from a Pew Research Center survey).
In Exercises 1–10, based on the nature of the given data, do the following:
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool from this chapter or the preceding chapters to address the key question from part (a).
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
IQ Scores of Twins Listed below are IQ scores of twins listed in Data Set 12 "IQ and Brain Size" in Appendix B. The data are pairs of IQ scores from ten different families.
Smoking Cessation Programs Among 198 smokers who underwent a "sustained care" program, 51 were no longer smoking after six months. Among 199 smokers who underwent a "standard care" program, 30 were no longer smoking after six months (based on data from "Sustained Care Intervention and Postdischarge Smoking Cessation Among Hospitalized Adults," by Rigotti et al., Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 312, No. 7). We want to use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the rate of success for smoking cessation is greater with the sustained care program. Test the claim using a hypothesis test.
Randomization: Testing a Claim About a Proportion
In Exercises 5–8, use the randomization procedure for the indicated exercise.
Section 8-2, Exercise 9 "Cursed Movie"
Randomization: Testing a Claim About a Mean
In Exercises 9–12, use the randomization procedure for the indicated exercise.
Section 8-3, Exercise 21 "Lead in Medicine"
Dogs Detecting Malaria The following table lists results from an experiment designed to test the ability of dogs to use their extraordinary sense of smell to detect malaria in samples of children's socks (based on data presented at an annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine, by principal investigator Steve Lindsay). Assuming that the dog being correct is independent of whether malaria is present, find the expected value for the observed frequency of 123.
Identifying Hypotheses Refer to the data given in Exercise 1 and assume that the requirements are all satisfied and we want to conduct a hypothesis test of independence using the methods of this section. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses.
Body Temperatures Listed below are body temperatures from six different subjects measured at two different times in a day (from Data Set 5 “Body Temperatures” in Appendix B).
b. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses for using the sample data to test the claim that the differences between 8 AM temperatures and 12 AM temperatures are from a population with a mean equal to 0°F