Which of the following is not one of the steps in conducting a one-sample -test?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about using a hypothesis in your data presentation?
A
A hypothesis is not required when making inferences about a population.
B
A hypothesis provides a clear statement that can be tested using statistical methods.
C
A hypothesis is only necessary if you are presenting descriptive statistics.
D
A hypothesis should be formed after analyzing the data to avoid bias.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a hypothesis in statistical analysis: A hypothesis is a clear, testable statement about a population parameter or relationship that guides the data analysis process.
Recognize that hypotheses are essential when making inferences about populations because they provide a basis for testing and drawing conclusions beyond the sample data.
Note that descriptive statistics summarize data but do not require a hypothesis; hypotheses are primarily used in inferential statistics to test claims or assumptions.
Understand that forming a hypothesis after analyzing data can introduce bias, as it may lead to tailoring the hypothesis to fit the observed results rather than objectively testing a pre-stated claim.
Conclude that the true statement is: 'A hypothesis provides a clear statement that can be tested using statistical methods,' because it accurately reflects the purpose and proper use of hypotheses in data presentation.
