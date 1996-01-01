In the context of hypothesis testing, what is the decision rule when using the p-value approach?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an accurate definition of a Type error in hypothesis testing?
A
Rejecting the null hypothesis () when it is actually true
B
Failing to reject the null hypothesis () when it is actually false
C
Accepting the alternative hypothesis () when the null hypothesis () is true
D
Rejecting the alternative hypothesis () when it is actually false
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of hypothesis testing, where we have a null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) and an alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)).
Recall that a Type I error occurs when we reject the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) even though it is actually true.
Recognize that a Type II error happens when we fail to reject the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) even though it is actually false.
Note that 'failing to reject \(H_0\) when it is false' means we miss detecting an effect or difference that actually exists.
Therefore, the accurate definition of a Type II error is: failing to reject the null hypothesis when it is actually false.
