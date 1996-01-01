In the context of ANOVA procedures, what is the null hypothesis?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
If the (null hypothesis) is rejected in hypothesis testing, which of the following is true?
Suppose you are using the first 100 rows of the Oakland data to test the hypotheses versus an alternative hypothesis about . Which of the following is the correct first step in the hypothesis testing process?
Which of the following correctly describes the steps for testing a hypothesis using the -value approach, including verifying the requirements of the test?
In the steps of hypothesis testing, if the results indicate that the -value is less than the significance level , what is the appropriate conclusion?
Which of the following would be an appropriate null hypothesis in a hypothesis testing scenario?
When the -value is used for hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis is rejected if which of the following is true?
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
