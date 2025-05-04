Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences or draw conclusions about a population based on sample data. In the context of claims like 'At least 50%', it involves formulating a null hypothesis (e.g., less than 50% use two-factor authentication) and an alternative hypothesis (e.g., at least 50% use it), then using sample data to determine if there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis.

Confidence Intervals A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. When assessing claims such as 'At least 50%', confidence intervals help quantify the uncertainty around the estimate of the proportion of users employing two-factor authentication, providing a clearer picture of the data's reliability.