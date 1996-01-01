In hypothesis testing for a population mean, which symbol typically represents the test statistic used to evaluate the null hypothesis?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following does not need to be known in order to compute the -value in a hypothesis test?
A
Whether the test is one-tailed or two-tailed
B
The sampling distribution of the test statistic under the null hypothesis
C
The significance level
D
The observed value of the test statistic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the p-value in a hypothesis test represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic at least as extreme as the observed value, assuming the null hypothesis is true.
Recognize that to compute the p-value, you need to know the observed value of the test statistic because it determines the point on the sampling distribution where you evaluate the probability.
Identify that the sampling distribution of the test statistic under the null hypothesis is essential because the p-value is calculated based on this distribution.
Determine whether the test is one-tailed or two-tailed, as this affects how you calculate the p-value (i.e., which tail(s) of the distribution you consider).
Note that the significance level \( \alpha \) is not required to compute the p-value itself; it is used later to decide whether to reject the null hypothesis by comparing it to the p-value.
