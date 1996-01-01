Which of the following is NOT assumed before starting an test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a conclusion of the central limit theorem?
A
The sample mean is always equal to the population mean, regardless of sample size.
B
The sampling distribution of the sample mean approaches a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution.
C
The standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean is equal to , where is the population standard deviation and is the sample size.
D
The mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean equals the population mean .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Central Limit Theorem (CLT). The CLT states that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size \(n\) becomes large, regardless of the shape of the population distribution.
Step 2: Identify the key conclusions of the CLT: (a) The sampling distribution of the sample mean approaches normality as \(n\) increases, (b) The mean of the sampling distribution of the sample mean equals the population mean \(\mu\), and (c) The standard deviation of the sampling distribution (also called the standard error) is \(\sigma / \sqrt{n}\), where \(\sigma\) is the population standard deviation.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'The sample mean is always equal to the population mean, regardless of sample size.' This implies that every sample mean exactly equals the population mean, which is not true because sample means vary from sample to sample.
Step 4: Recognize that the CLT does not claim the sample mean equals the population mean for every sample, but rather that the average of all possible sample means equals the population mean.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect statement is the one claiming the sample mean is always equal to the population mean, as this contradicts the variability inherent in sampling.
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations