Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:51 minutes
Problem 8.1.9
Textbook Question
Test Statistics
In Exercises 9–12, refer to the exercise identified and find the value of the test statistic. (Refer to Table 8-2 to select the correct expression for evaluating the test statistic.)
Exercise 5 “Landline Phones”
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of hypothesis test being conducted (e.g., z-test, t-test, chi-square test, etc.) based on the context of the problem and the data provided in Exercise 5 'Landline Phones'. Refer to Table 8-2 for guidance on the appropriate test statistic formula.
Determine the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁) for the problem. Clearly state what is being tested (e.g., population mean, proportion, variance, etc.).
Collect the necessary data from the problem, such as the sample size (n), sample mean (x̄), population mean (μ), standard deviation (σ or s), or proportions (p̂ and p).
Substitute the collected values into the appropriate test statistic formula. For example, if it is a z-test for a population mean, use the formula: . If it is a t-test, use the t-test formula instead.
Simplify the expression to calculate the test statistic value. Ensure all calculations are performed correctly, but do not compute the final numerical value here.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Test Statistic
A test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It measures the degree to which the sample data deviates from the null hypothesis, allowing researchers to determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. Common test statistics include the t-statistic and z-statistic, which are used depending on the sample size and whether the population standard deviation is known.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using a test statistic to evaluate the evidence against the null hypothesis. The outcome determines whether there is sufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis, typically assessed using a significance level (alpha).
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Critical Value
A critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the chosen significance level and the distribution of the test statistic. If the calculated test statistic exceeds the critical value, the null hypothesis is rejected, indicating that the sample provides enough evidence to support the alternative hypothesis.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice