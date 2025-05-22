Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Test Statistic A test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It measures the degree to which the sample data deviates from the null hypothesis, allowing researchers to determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. Common test statistics include the t-statistic and z-statistic, which are used depending on the sample size and whether the population standard deviation is known.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using a test statistic to evaluate the evidence against the null hypothesis. The outcome determines whether there is sufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis, typically assessed using a significance level (alpha).