Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are examples of one-tailed tests in hypothesis testing?
A
A test where the alternative hypothesis is
B
A test where the alternative hypothesis is
C
A test where the alternative hypothesis is
D
A test where the alternative hypothesis is
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a one-tailed test in hypothesis testing is used when the alternative hypothesis specifies a direction of the effect, either greater than or less than a certain value.
Identify the form of the alternative hypothesis (H\colon \mu > 10) which indicates a right-tailed test because it tests if the mean is greater than 10.
Identify the form of the alternative hypothesis (H\colon \mu < 10) which indicates a left-tailed test because it tests if the mean is less than 10.
Recognize that the alternative hypothesis (H\colon \mu \neq 10) represents a two-tailed test because it tests for any difference from 10, either greater or less, without specifying direction.
Conclude that the examples of one-tailed tests are those where the alternative hypothesis is either H\colon \mu > 10 or H\colon \mu < 10.
