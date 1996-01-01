Which of the following would be an appropriate null hypothesis in a hypothesis testing scenario?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
A null hypothesis can only be rejected at the significance level if and only if which of the following is true?
When the -value is used for hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis is rejected if which of the following is true?
Which of the following is the correct first step when conducting a hypothesis test?
Which of the following statements about the statistical validity of association claims is true?
A popular theme park claims that their weekly attendance is around . You believe that the weekly attendance is different than this claimed value, so you gather sample data. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.
A candy manufacturer seeking to minimize the variation in weights of their candies claims to produce candies with a standard deviation less than g. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.
A survey claimed that of adults prefer electric cars over traditional cars. A car manufacturer believes the true proportion is higher than . To test this, they survey a random sample of adults and find that say they prefer electric cars. Determine which test statistic to use & calculate it.
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
