Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It is calculated using the sample mean, the standard deviation, and the sample size, providing a measure of uncertainty around the estimate. For example, if the confidence interval for the mean weight of pennies is (2.490, 2.510), we can be 95% confident that the true mean weight lies within this range. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a statistic that measures the dispersion or variability of a set of values. It indicates how much individual data points differ from the mean of the dataset. In the context of the U.S. Mint specifications, a standard deviation of 0.0230 grams suggests that the weights of the pennies produced are expected to vary by this amount from the average weight, which is crucial for quality control in manufacturing. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation