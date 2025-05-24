Bachelor’s Degree in Four Years In a study of government financial aid for college students, it becomes necessary to estimate the percentage of full-time college students who earn a bachelor’s degree in four years or less. Find the sample size needed to estimate that percentage. Use a 0.1 margin of error, and use a confidence level of 95%.





b. Assume that prior studies have shown that about 40% of full-time students earn bachelor’s degrees in four years or less.



