Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Size Determination Sample size determination is a statistical process used to calculate the number of observations needed to achieve a desired level of confidence and precision in estimating a population parameter. In this case, it involves using the formula that incorporates the desired margin of error, the population standard deviation, and the critical value from the normal distribution corresponding to the confidence level. Recommended video: Guided course 06:14 06:14 Coefficient of Determination

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and build intervals, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true mean. This concept is crucial for understanding how precise our estimate is. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals