Estimating the Median Use the sample data listed in Exercise 1 “Bootstrap Requirements” to generate 1000 bootstrap samples, and find the median in each of those samples. After obtaining the 1000 sample medians, find the 95% confidence interval estimate of the population median by evaluating p2.5 and p97.5 from the sorted 1000 medians. Given that the sample times in Exercise 1 are from the 50 times in Data Set 20 “Alcohol and Tobacco in Movies” and those 50 times have a median of 5.5, how well did the bootstrap method work to create a “good” confidence interval?