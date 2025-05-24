Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
2:24 minutes
Problem 7.r.1a
Textbook Question
Bachelor’s Degree in Four Years In a study of government financial aid for college students, it becomes necessary to estimate the percentage of full-time college students who earn a bachelor’s degree in four years or less. Find the sample size needed to estimate that percentage. Use a 0.1 margin of error, and use a confidence level of 95%.
a. Assume that nothing is known about the percentage to be estimated.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for determining the required sample size for estimating a population proportion. The formula is: n = (Z^2 * p * (1 - p)) / E^2, where n is the sample size, Z is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, p is the estimated proportion, and E is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the z-score for a 95% confidence level. For a 95% confidence level, the z-score (Z) is approximately 1.96. This value is derived from the standard normal distribution.
Step 3: Since nothing is known about the percentage to be estimated, assume the most conservative estimate for p, which is 0.5. This maximizes the product p * (1 - p), ensuring the sample size is large enough.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Use Z = 1.96, p = 0.5, and E = 0.1. The formula becomes: n = (1.96^2 * 0.5 * (1 - 0.5)) / 0.1^2.
Step 5: Simplify the expression to calculate the required sample size. Perform the operations in the numerator and denominator step by step: square the z-score, calculate p * (1 - p), and divide by the square of the margin of error. This will give you the final sample size.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is a statistical process used to calculate the number of observations or replicates needed to ensure that the results of a study are reliable and valid. It involves considering factors such as the desired margin of error, confidence level, and the variability of the population. In this case, the goal is to estimate the percentage of students earning a degree within a specified margin of error.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:14
Coefficient of Determination
Margin of Error
The margin of error is a statistic that expresses the amount of random sampling error in a survey's results. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall, given a certain confidence level. A smaller margin of error requires a larger sample size, which increases the precision of the estimate—in this scenario, a margin of error of 0.1 means the estimate should be within 10% of the true percentage.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Confidence Level
The confidence level is the probability that the confidence interval calculated from the sample data will contain the true population parameter. Common confidence levels are 90%, 95%, and 99%. A 95% confidence level, as specified in this question, means that if the same sampling method were repeated multiple times, approximately 95% of the calculated intervals would capture the true percentage of full-time college students earning a degree in four years.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice