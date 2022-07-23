Use a number line to determine whether each statement is true or false. -4 > -3
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:25 minutes
Problem 81
Textbook Question
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 7 is greather than -1.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two numbers involved in the statement: 7 and -1.
Understand the meaning of 'greater than' in terms of inequality symbols. The symbol for 'greater than' is \(\gt\).
Write the inequality by placing the larger number on the left side and the smaller number on the right side, connected by the 'greater than' symbol.
Express the statement as \(7 \gt -1\).
Review the inequality to confirm it correctly represents the statement '7 is greater than -1'.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inequality Symbols
Inequality symbols are used to compare two values, indicating their relative size. Common symbols include '>', '<', '≥', and '≤'. For example, '>' means 'greater than', showing that the value on the left is larger than the value on the right.
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Interpreting Comparative Statements
Understanding comparative statements involves recognizing the relationship between two quantities described in words. For instance, '7 is greater than -1' means 7 has a higher value than -1, which can be expressed using the appropriate inequality symbol.
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Number Line and Value Comparison
The number line helps visualize the position of numbers relative to each other. Numbers to the right are greater than those to the left, so since 7 lies to the right of -1, it confirms that 7 is greater than -1.
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