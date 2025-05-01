Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.
Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers2h 39m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities3h 38m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 43m
- 4. Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables3h 17m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials3h 25m
- 7. Factoring2h 42m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 9. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 10. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 11. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers2h 45m
- 12. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 13. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions1h 5m
- 14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations58m
- 15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 46m
12. Quadratic Equations and Functions
Graphing Quadratic Equations
Multiple Choice
State the vertex, axis of symmetry, and domain & range for each quadratic.
A
Vertex: ; Axis of symmetry: x=−41; Domain: (−∞,∞); Range:
B
Vertex: ; Axis of symmetry: ; Domain: (−∞,∞); Range:
C
Vertex: ; Axis of symmetry: ; Domain: (−∞,∞); Range:
D
Vertex: ; Axis of symmetry: ; Domain: ; Range:
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the quadratic function given in vertex form: \(f\left(x\right)=\left(x+\frac{1}{4}\right)^2+3\).
Recall that the vertex form of a quadratic is \(f\left(x\right) = a(x-h)^2 + k\), where the vertex is at \((h, k)\). Here, rewrite \(x + \frac{1}{4}\) as \(x - \left(-\frac{1}{4}\right)\) to identify \(h = -\frac{1}{4}\) and \(k = 3\).
State the vertex as \(\left(-\frac{1}{4}, 3\right)\) based on the values of \(h\) and \(k\).
Determine the axis of symmetry, which is the vertical line passing through the vertex, given by the equation \(x = h\), so here \(x = -\frac{1}{4}\).
Identify the domain and range: The domain of any quadratic function is all real numbers, so \(\left(-\infty, \infty\right)\). Since the parabola opens upwards (coefficient of squared term is positive), the range starts at the vertex's \(y\)-value and goes to infinity, so the range is \(\left[3, \infty\right)\).
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