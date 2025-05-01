Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
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Master Intro to Graphing Quadratic Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine if the parabola opens up or down.
y=−2x2−6x−7y=-2x^2-6x-7
y=12x2−5xy=\(\frac\)12x^2-5x
Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.
y=−3x2y=-3x^2
y=2x2+5y=2x^2+5
State the vertex, axis of symmetry, and domain & range for each quadratic.
y=−x2−21y=-x^2-21
State the vertex, axis of symmetry, and domain & range for each quadratic.
f(x)=(x+14)2+3f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\left\)(x+\(\frac\)14\(\right\))^2+3
State whether the graph of f(x)f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) will be narrower or wider than g(x)=x2g\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=x^2 & if it opens up or down.
f(x)=32x2f(x)=\(\frac\)32x^2
f(x)=−37x2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=-\(\frac\)37x^2