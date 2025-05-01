Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
(−∞,∞)\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),\(\infty\]\right\))
[7,∞)\(\left\[\lbrack\)7,\(\infty\]\right\))
(−∞,7]\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),7\(\right\]\rbrack\)
(−∞,7)∪(7,∞)\(\left\)(-\(\infty\),7\(\right\))\(\cup\[\left\)(7,\(\infty\]\right\))
Master Determining if a Relation is a Function Given an Equation Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine if each equation is a function.
y=2x+3y=2x+3
y=7y=7
x=−100x=-100
Find the domain of the following function.
y=2x+3x−4y=\(\frac{2x+3}{x-4}\)
y=x3−2x+1y=x^3-2x+1
y=x−3y=\(\sqrt{x-3}\)
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
{(−3,5),(0,2),(3,5)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(-3,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(3,5\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)
{(2,5),(0,2),(2,9)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(2,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(2,9\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)