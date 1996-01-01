Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers2h 39m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities3h 38m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 43m
- 4. Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables3h 17m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials3h 25m
- 7. Factoring2h 42m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 9. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 10. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 11. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers3h 57m
- 12. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 13. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 30m
- 14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations2h 24m
- 15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 46m
10. Relations and Functions
Direct & Inverse Variation
10. Relations and Functions
Direct & Inverse Variation: Videos & Practice Problems
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