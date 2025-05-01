Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = x² -2x + 6
ƒ(x) = x² -2x + 6
ƒ(x) = (x + 1)³
ƒ(x) = 2 / ( x² + 2)
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
log₁₀ x= 3
ln x= -1
7ˣ = 21
3(ˣ³⁻⁴) = 15
5(ˣ³) = 29
Solving equations Solve each equation.
ln 3x + ln (x + 2) = 0
The parabola y=x²+1 consists of two one-to-one functions, g₁(x) and g₂(x). Complete each exercise and confirm that your answers are consistent with the graphs displayed in the figure. <IMAGE>
Find formulas for g₁((x) and g₁⁻¹(x). State the domain and range of each function.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(4x+1)ln x = xln(4x+1)
Explain why b^x = e^xlnb.