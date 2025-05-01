In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = 3 cos x + 4 sin x (Hint: A trig identity is required.)
Functions
In Exercises 1–6, find the domain and range of each function.
G(t) = 2/(t² − 16)
In Exercises 7 and 8, which of the graphs are graphs of functions of x, and which are not? Give reasons for your answers.
b. <IMAGE>
Finding Formulas for Functions
Express the side length of a square as a function of the length d of the square’s diagonal. Then express the area as a function of the diagonal length.
A point P in the first quadrant lies on the graph of the function f(x) = √x. Express the coordinates of P as functions of the slope of the line joining P to the origin.
Consider the point (x,y) lying on the graph of y = √(x − 3). Let L be the distance between the points (x,y) and (4,0). Write L as a function of y.
Functions and Graphs
Find the natural domain and graph the functions in Exercises 15–20.
f(x) = 1 − 2x − x²
g(x) = √−x
Find the domain of y = (x + 3) / (4 − √(x² − 9)).
Graph the following equations and explain why they are not graphs of functions of x.
a. |y| = x
Functions
In Exercises 1–6, find the domain and range of each function.
f(x) = 1 + x²
F(x) = √(5x + 10)
f(t) = 4/(3 − t)