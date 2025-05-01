Let be the vector-valued function defined by . Evaluate the definite integral from to of .
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {}
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {}
Find the domain and range of the following graph (write your answer using interval notation).
Decide whether , , or both represent one-to-one functions.
Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset. It has a period of 365 days.
Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset.
Its maximum and minimum values are 14.8 and 9.2, respectively, which occur approximately at and , respectively (corresponding to the solstices).
Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset.
and (corresponding to the equinoxes).
The population of a small town was 500 in 2018 and is growing at a rate of 24 people per year. Find and graph the linear population function p(t) that gives the population of the town t years after 2018. Then use this model to predict the population in 2033.
Throwing a stone Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from a height of 48 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is .
d. When does the stone strike the ground?
Demand and elasticity Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function , where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.
a. According to the model, how many DVDs can be sold in a day at a price of $10?
Velocity from position The graph of represents the position of an object moving along a line at time . <IMAGE>
a. Assume the velocity of the object is 0 when . For what other values of t is the velocity of the object zero?
Velocity from position The graph of represents the position of an object moving along a line at time . <IMAGE>
c. Sketch a graph of the velocity function.
Fish length Assume the length L (in centimeters) of a particular species of fish after t years is modeled by the following graph. <IMAGE>
b. What does the derivative tell you about how this species of fish grows?
Evaluating functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an odd function and that both ƒ and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of ƒ and g the graph of to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
ƒ(g(4))