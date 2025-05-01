Slope functions Determine the slope function S (x) for the following functions
Let ƒ(x) = 1/ (x³+1).
Compute ƒ(2) and ƒ(y²).
The National Weather Service releases approximately radiosondes every year to collect data from the atmosphere. Attached to a balloon, a radiosonde rises at about ft/min until the balloon bursts in the upper atmosphere. Suppose a radiosonde is released from a point ft above the ground and that seconds later, it is ft above the ground. Let represent the height (in feet) that the radiosonde is above the ground seconds after it is released. Evaluate and interpret the meaning of this quotient.
A GPS device tracks the elevation (in feet) of a hiker walking in the mountains. The elevation hours after beginning the hike is given in the figure. <IMAGE>
Find the slope of the secant line that passes through points and . Interpret your answer as an average rate of change over the interval .
Repeat the procedure outlined in part (a) for the secant line that passes through points and .
Notice that the curve in the figure is horizontal for an interval of time near hr. Give a plausible explanation for the horizontal line segment.
In each exercise, a function and an interval of its independent variable are given. The endpoints of the interval are associated with points and on the graph of the function.
a. Sketch a graph of the function and the secant line through and .
b. Find the slope of the secant line in part (a), and interpret your answer in terms of an average rate of change over the interval. Include units in your answer.
After seconds, an object dropped from rest falls a distance , where is measured in feet and .
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
a. What is the domain of f (in terms of a)?
b. Describe the end behavior of f (near the left boundary of its domain and as x→∞).
Functions and Graphs
Express the area and circumference of a circle as functions of the circle’s radius. Then express the area as a function of the circumference.
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Determine the domain and range of y = (√16―x²) / (x―2).
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = |x| - 2
𝔂 = -2 + √1 - x
𝔂 = 2e⁻ˣ - 3
𝔂 = -1 + ∛ 2 - x