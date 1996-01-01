Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (ln 2)ᵏ/k! = 2
{Use of Tech} Bessel functions Bessel functions arise in the study of wave propagation in circular geometries (for example, waves on a circular drum head). They are conveniently defined as power series. One of an infinite family of Bessel functions is
J₀(x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ (−1)ᵏ/(2²ᵏ(k!)²) x²ᵏ
b. Find the radius and interval of convergence of the power series for J₀.
c. Differentiate J₀ twice and show (by keeping terms through x⁶) that J₀ satisfies the equation x² y′′(x) + xy′(x) + x²y(x)=0.