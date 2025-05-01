Textbook Question
Lengths of Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 25–30.
x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π
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Lengths of Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 25–30.
x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π
Surface Area
Find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 31-34 about the indicated axes.
x = t + √2, y = (t²/2) + √2t, −√2 ≤ t ≤ √2; y−axis
Lengths of Curves
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 13–19.
x = 5 cos t − cos 5t, y = 5 sin t − sin 5t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π/2