Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x3 = (x + y) / (x - y)
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
6x³+7y³ = 13xy
√x⁴+y² = 5x+2y³
Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².
b. Evaluate this derivative when r=30 and h=40.
a. Find dr/dh for a cone with a lateral surface area of A=1500π.
Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.
a. Find db/da for a torus with a volume of 64π².
b. Evaluate this derivative when a=6 and b=10.
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x⁴-x²y+y⁴=1; (−1, 1)
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.
x⁴-x²y+y⁴=1; (−1, 1)
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
(x²+y²)²=25/4 xy²; (1, 2)
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.
(x²+y²)²=25/4 xy²; (1, 2)
51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
2x²+y² = 4
x⁴+y⁴ = 64