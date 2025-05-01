51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
sin x + x²y =10
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
e^y-e^x = C, where C is constant
Consider the curve x=e^y. Use implicit differentiation to verify that dy/dx = e^-y and then find d²y/dx² .
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x⁴+y⁴ = 2;(1,−1)
x⁴+y⁴ = 2;(1,−1)
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x = e^y; (2, ln 2)
x = e^y; (2, ln 2)
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
sin y = 5x⁴−5; (1, π)
sin y = 5x⁴−5; (1, π)
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
sin x+sin y=y
y = xe^y
Vertical tangent lines
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
a. Find dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)