13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.
x+y³−y=1; x=1
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.
4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
b. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve y(x²+4)=8 when y=1.
d. Verify that the results of parts (a) and (c) are consistent.
73–78. {Use of Tech} Normal lines A normal line at a point P on a curve passes through P and is perpendicular to the line tangent to the curve at P (see figure). Use the following equations and graphs to determine an equation of the normal line at the given point. Illustrate your work by graphing the curve with the normal line. <IMAGE>
Exercise 46
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>
a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)
x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines <IMAGE>
a. Determine an equation of the tangent line and the normal line at the given point (x0, y0) on the following curves. (See instructions for Exercises 73–78.)
(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)