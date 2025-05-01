The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
b. Solve the given equation for y to identify the implicitly defined functions y=f₁(x), y = f₂(x), ….
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
c. Use the functions found in part (b) to graph the given equation.
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)
a. Find dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
y² = x²(4 − x) / 4 + x (right strophoid)
b. Solve the given equation for y to identify the implicitly defined functions y=f₁(x), y = f₂(x), ….
y² = x²(4 − x) / 4 + x (right strophoid)
c. Use the functions found in part (b) to graph the given equation.
y² = x²(4 − x) / 4 + x (right strophoid)
A challenging derivative Find dy/dx, where √3x⁷+y² = sin²y+100xy.
A challenging second derivative Find d²y/dx², where √y+xy=1.
Evaluate and simplify y'.
x = cos (x−y)
Evaluate and simplify y'.
xy⁴+x⁴y=1
Evaluate and simplify y'.
sin x cos(y−1) = 1/2
Let f(x) = x².
a. Show that f(x)−f(y) / x−y = f′(x+y²), for all x≠y.
Find the slope of the curve x²+y³=2 at each point where y=1 (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)