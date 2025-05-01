Given the equation below, find when and .
Demand and elasticity The economic advisor of a large tire store proposes the demand function D(p) = 1800/p-40, where D(p) is the number of tires of one brand and size that can be sold in one day at a price p.
c. Find the elasticity function on the domain of the demand function.
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
c. Find the rate at which water flows from the tank and plot the flow rate function.
{Use of Tech} A mixing tank A 500-liter (L) tank is filled with pure water. At time t=0, a salt solution begins flowing into the tank at a rate of 5 L/min. At the same time, the (fully mixed) solution flows out of the tank at a rate of 5.5 L/min. The mass of salt in grams in the tank at any time t≥0 is given by M(t) = 250(1000−t)(1−10−³⁰(1000−t)¹⁰) and the volume of solution in the tank is given by V(t) = 500-0.5t.
b. Graph the volume function and verify that the tank is empty when t=1000 min.
{Use of Tech} Power and energy The total energy in megawatt-hr (MWh) used by a town is given by E(t) = 400t+2400/π sin πt/12, where t≥0 is measured in hours, with t=0 corresponding to noon.
b. At what time of day is the rate of energy consumption a maximum? What is the power at that time of day?
Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function D(p) = 40 - 2p, where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.
Find the elasticity function for this demand function.
For what prices is the demand elastic? Inelastic?
Interpreting the derivative Find the derivative of each function at the given point and interpret the physical meaning of this quantity. Include units in your answer.
Suppose the speed of a car approaching a stop sign is given by v (t) = (t-5)², for 0 ≤ t ≤ 5, where t is measured in seconds and v(t) is measured in meters per second. Find v′(3).
When a faucet is turned on to fill a bathtub, the volume of water in gallons in the tub after t minutes is V(t)=3t. Find V′(12).
If two opposite sides of a rectangle increase in length, how must the other two opposite sides change if the area of the rectangle is to remain constant?
A rectangular swimming pool 10 ft wide by 20 ft long and of uniform depth is being filled with water.
b. At what rate is the volume of the water increasing if the water level is rising at 1/4ft/min.
c. At what rate is the water level rising if the pool is filled at a rate of 10ft³/min?
At all times, the length of a rectangle is twice the width w of the rectangleas the area of the rectangle changes with respect to time t.
a. Find an equation relating A to w.
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
a. Find an equation relating dV/dt to dr/dt.
b. At what rate is the volume changing if the radius increases at 2 in/min when when the radius is 4 inches?