8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.
(a) ∫₋₄⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍6views
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ on [―1, 1]10views
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1/(𝓍² + 1) on [―1, 1]6views
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 on [―π/2 , π/2]5views
Average values Find the average value of the following functions on the given interval. Draw a graph of the function and indicate the average value.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍ⁿ on [0,1] , for any positive integer n4views
Average distance on a parabola What is the average distance between the parabola y = 30𝓍 (20 ― 𝓍 ) and the 𝓍-axis on the interval [0, 20] ?6views
Average velocity The velocity in m/s of an object moving along a line over the time interval [0,6] is v (t) = t² + 3t. Find the average velocity of the object over this time interval.6views
Average height of a wave The surface of a water wave is described by y = 5 (1 + cos 𝓍) , for ― π ≤ 𝓍 ≤ π, where y = 0 corresponds to a trough of the wave (see figure). Find the average height of the wave above the trough on [ ―π , π] .4views
Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Find or approximate all points at which the given function equals its average value on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 8 ― 2𝓍 on [0, 4]4views
Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Find or approximate all points at which the given function equals its average value on the given interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 1 ― |𝓍| on [―1, 1]4views
Gateway Arch The Gateway Arch in St. Louis is 630 ft high and has a 630-ft base. Its shape can be modeled by the parabola y = 630 (1― (𝓍/315)²) . Find the average height of the arch above the ground.5views
Planetary orbits The planets orbit the Sun in elliptical orbits with the Sun at one focus (see Section 12.4 for more on ellipses). The equation of an ellipse whose dimensions are 2a in the 𝓍-direction and 2b in the y-direction is (𝓍²/a²) + (y² /b²) = 1.
(a) Let d² denote the square of the distance from a planet to the center of the ellipse at (0, 0). Integrate over the interval [ ―a, a] to show that the average value of d² is (a² + 2b²) /3 .3views