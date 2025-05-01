Average value with a parameter Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = a𝓍 (1―𝓍) on the interval [0, 1], where a is a positive real number.
(a) Find the average value of ƒ as a function of a .
Suppose ƒ is an odd function, ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 3 , and ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 .
(a) Evaluate ∫₋₈⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 .
Suppose ƒ is an even function and ∫⁸₋₈ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 18
(b) Evaluate ∫₋₈⁸ 𝓍ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 .
Symmetry of composite functions Prove that the integrand is either even or odd. Then give the value of the integral or show how it can be simplified. Assume f and g are even functions and p and q are odd functions.
∫ᵃ₋ₐ ƒ(g(𝓍)) d𝓍
If ƒ is an even function, why is ∫ᵃ₋ₐ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀ᵃ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍?
If ƒ is an odd function, why is ∫ᵃ₋ₐ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 0?
Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.
(e) ∫₋₂² 3𝓍ƒ(𝓍)d𝓍
Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.
(c) ∫₋₄⁴ (4ƒ(𝓍) ― 3g(𝓍))d𝓍
Symmetry of composite functions Prove that the integrand is either even or odd. Then give the value of the integral or show how it can be simplified. Assume f and g are even functions and p and q are odd functions.
∫ᵃ₋ₐ ƒ(p(𝓍)) d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) The average value of a linear function on an interval [a, b] is the function value at the midpoint of [a, b] .
Explain the statement that a continuous function on an interval [a,b] equals its average value at some point on (a,b).
Average value of the derivative Suppose ƒ ' is a continuous function for all real numbers. Show that the average value of the derivative on an interval [a, b] is ƒ⁻' = (ƒ(b) ―ƒ(a))/ (b―a) . Interpret this result in terms of secant lines.
Find the average value of ƒ(𝓍) = e²ˣ on [0, ln 2] .