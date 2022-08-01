Unrealized Gains and Losses for Available-for-Sale Securities (1)

Alright, so now let's move on to those unrealized gains or losses. This is the difference between trading securities and available for sale securities. But you're gonna see the journal entries are essentially the same, it's just where the gains or losses go. So for these unrealized gains or losses they're gonna show up on the other comprehensive income. Okay. So this is stuff that doesn't go into our net income. When we show our net income on our income statement. Our other comprehensive income is other things that are shown on our comprehensive income statement. That also show other details, such as these unrealized gains or losses from available for sale securities. Okay. So if the market price of the investment has increased since the last realization revaluation, we're gonna have an unrealized gain. Okay. And if you want a better discussion about unrealized gains and losses, I would go back to the trading securities where I talk about it in a little more detail, but for this point you're gonna see that it's exactly the same as what we discussed in trading securities um that these unrealized gains or losses there. Just the changes in fair value since our last revaluation. Okay. So let's go ahead and see this one on december 31st year one X. Y. Z. Company stock had a market value of $65 per share. So the market price has changed since we originally purchased it. Remember we purchased our investment of 500 shares for $40,000. Right? So we had 500 shares and we had seen that it was an $80 per share For 40,000. Right? So we have purchased it for 40,000 and now the price has decreased to 65. Clearly we can see this as an unrealized loss, right? We haven't sold the investment so it's unrealized. And the price has decreased from 80 to 65. So 500 times $65 per share. That comes out to 32,500. Okay, so our our investment has dropped from 40,000 down to 32,500. This is a decrease of 7500. And remember the change in the fair value is what's important for a journal entry. So this 7500. This is the change in fair value and that's the amount of our unrealized loss. So let's go ahead and make our journal entry. Since we want to change the fair value of our investment down from 40,000. Remember it had a debit balance of 40,000 because it's an asset. But we're gonna need to credit it to to lower the value. So we're going to credit our investment In available for sale securities by 7500. And that will bring down that balance. What's gonna be our debit here are unrealized loss, right? We're going to debit the unrealized loss. But this is the main difference and this is usually how you're gonna have to show it on an exam if you have to show these journal entries for available for sale. All you're really gonna have to do is just let the teacher know that you know it's going to other comprehensive income. So you would just have to say that this unrealized loss is going to other comprehensive income. This is generally all you have to do. So it's not so complicated, right? This is very similar to what we did with trading securities. You just have to be explicit too. So the professor knows hey they know that the available for sale securities are going to other comprehensive income. That's the only difference. So there we go. We've got our journal entry 7500. Now I want to note that this other comprehensive income, it's still part of equity and taking a loss and other comprehensive income is still a loss in our equity. So let's go ahead and fill this out. Our investment decreased by 7500. Okay. And our unrealized loss. So the O. C. I. I'm gonna put O. Ci here, I'll put los O ci that's decreasing our equity by 7500. Okay. So one of the main things about this other comprehensive income is it's not going into retained earnings. That's the main difference here with these other comprehensive things. They're gonna be sitting in their own separate balance where we keep track of these separately from our retained earnings. Cool. Alright. So nothing too crazy there. You don't need to get so far into the details of what other comprehensive income is. Just know that these unrealized losses for available for sale securities. They go to other comprehensive income instead of the income statement. Cool. Alright. Let's go ahead and pause here, and we'll follow up with these T accounts to keep track of our investment.

