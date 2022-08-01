Unrealized Gains and Losses for Available-for-Sale Securities (2)

So just like we did with Trading securities, we're gonna be updating the fair value of the investment based on the changes in the price. So we're gonna have our investment in available for sale securities. We'll have a t account for that to to keep track of the balance in the balance sheet. And we'll have our unrealized losses, gains or losses that are going to O. C. I write other comprehensive income. Cool. So what have we seen so far? We started with an investment of 40,000 when we purchased it in the first journal entry. Right. Our first journal entry on the previous page, we had our investment account at 40,000 and we just saw in the previous journal entry the price had decreased and we had a decrease in the value of the account of 7500. And that went to our unrealized losses on the other comprehensive income. Right? So at this point our our investment was sitting at 32,500 as of december 31st year one, right? As of december 31st year one. The price had decreased to 32,500. Cool. And this was a loss and year one. Right, we showed this loss in year 1 7500. Inno ci So let's go ahead and move on here with year two X. Y. Z. Company stock had a market value of $90 per share. So remember we have to keep track of what our previous valuation was in this case 32,500 see what the new value is and see what the changes in between them. So we had 500 shares at this $90 price. That means our fair value was 45,000 for our investment right? 45,000 at a price of $90. And our previous value as we saw right there was 32,500. When the price was 65, right? When the price was 65 it had a value of 32,500. So what was the increase here? It increased by 12,500. Right this is the change in fair value and that's what we need to put into our into our journal entry to bring the investment up to its fair value. Okay so in this situation we saw an increase in the fair value. So we need to increase the investment with a debit investment in A. F. S. Goes up by 12,500. And what's gonna be the credit in this case we still haven't sold the investment. So it's an unrealized gain right? This is a gain because the price went up but it's unrealized because we haven't sold it. Unrealized gain. And where does this go? Your professor wants to know that it's going to O. C. I. Right and that's gonna be 12,500 as well. So our investment goes up by 12,500. And our equity let me get out of the way here. The equity goes up by 12,500. So this is the gain in o. c. i. Is giving us a 12,500 increase to our equity. Cool. So if we go back to our t accounts here, what do we see happening in this journal entry? We increased the investment by 12,500. And that brought it to its fair value of 45,000 right? We wanted to show a value of 45,000 as of the end of the year because that's what it was worth. And that unrealized gain of 12,500 that went to go see I hear. Okay. O. c. I. And this was a gain in year two. Now, one more thing that we do when we're dealing with available for sale securities because when we get rid of our available for sale securities, we need to get rid of this section of other comprehensive income. Because right now our other comprehensive income Is gonna have this balance of 5000 right? The 12,500 credit minus the 7500 debit. Well that leaves us with a 5000 balance in the account. Okay. And that's gonna be important when we sell the investment, we need to get rid of this other comprehensive income balance. Okay because it's going to accumulate over years as we hold the investment, just like it would accumulate and retained earnings if it was a regular investment or any other type of income, it would accumulate and retained earnings, just like with all our net income. But since this is a special other comprehensive income, It's going to be sitting in this other comprehensive section and it's gonna have a balance of 5000 in this case based on all the changes that we've made to the account. Okay, so let's go ahead and um move on to the next video where we're going to talk about the realized gain or loss.

