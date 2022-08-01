Perpetual Inventory Average Cost

All right. So when we do the average cost method in perpetual inventory system, we're gonna have to keep updating that average. It's gonna because we're perpetually updating inventory. That average is gonna keep changing. So that's why I have these two purple boxes above. That's what we're gonna use that as a tool to help us solve these average cost. Alright, So the first thing we wanna do is we want to keep solving for what that cost per unit is we want to use that average cost formula from above, right? Total cost divided by quantity to keep up our average and find what our averages. So let's start on july 1st and see what our average cost per unit was on that day. Well, that's pretty simple. Right? We only had one price, one set of units. So if we took our total cost, which would be the 1000 times the $20 per unit. 1000 times 20 where total cost is gonna be $20,000. Right, And how many units did we have on hand on that day? Well, we had 1000. Right, so our average cost per unit um which I'll do over here, I'm gonna try and put them right here on the end, we'll calculate our average cost per unit, which is just dividing, right? We're gonna take our total cost divided by our unit balance. So 20,000 divided by 1000. Well that gets us back to $20 per unit, Right? divided by 1000. Not a big revelation there. But now let's keep going here. Let's think about the sale on On July five. So the sale on July five. Well we had an average cost of $20 per unit at that point. Right. Nothing crazy has happened yet. So we would have sold units of 700 units at a price of $20 per unit. Okay. And notice this is the same for all the cases, right? Because there was no purchases made before the first sale, so that's what was available. We sold 700 units at 20 per unit. So what's gonna happen after that sale? Our unit balance Is gonna decrease down to 300 right now, we only have 300 units on hand. But those units all have a cost of $20, still write all those units have a cost of $20. So it would just be 300 times 20 And that's just $6,000. Right? And that makes sense because there was 20,000 total value and we sold 14,000 went to cost a good sold. So the remaining 6000 is still sitting there in inventory And we still got a $20 per unit Uh average cost over there. Okay. So now we're gonna make a purchase notice, we're making a purchase here on July 11. So we had 300 units previously right left unsold plus now 500 units. So we have a total of 800 units. And this is how you're gonna see the moving average because we're gonna keep updating. Right? So now we have 800 total units in inventory. We had those 300 that had a value of 6000. Right? But now we added a value of 500 times 20 to 40. Right? So the 1st 300 units had that value of 6000. The next 500 have this value. So let's go ahead and find out the total cost in inventory. 500 times 20 to 40. 500 times 22.4. There it is. Uh so 500 times 22.4. That's 11,200. That's what we paid for this new shipment on July 11. But we have to add what was left over from the beginning balance which is that $6,000 value from the previous line. Right so we get a total value of 17,200 in this case. So now that we have a total cost we have a total amount of units 800. Let's go ahead and divide to get our average cost. 21.5. Yeah 21. So 21 50 per unit. So notice this is the moving average the average has now gone up to $21.50 per unit. Okay, so now we're ready we have our average ready for our next sale. So the sale happening on July 23. We sell 360 units And we're just gonna take the 360 units times that average price. 21 50. Right? So what's that gonna come out to 3360 times 21.5. That's 7740. Right? So notice how easy these final calculations are. Right? We're just taking that average costs and multiplying, we don't have to pick and choose which inventory it came from. The trick happens up above right in this running total that we're doing Okay. So we sold 360 units. Right? So we had 800 units -360. That's gonna get us to how many units left? 800 -3 60. There's 440 units left on hand. And while we had 17,200. Right, that was our previous total cost. But then we sold some of it right? We sold this value 7007 40. Right? So that's what we took out of our total cost and inventory. So let's see what's left 17,200 - what we sold in the previous line. It leaves us with a value of 4 9060. And guess what if we divide that by our units of 4 40? Our average does not change yet. Right. Because all we did was sell units at the average price. So it's not gonna affect the average. The average is still gonna be 21 50 per unit 4 9060 divided by 4 40. We still have that 21 50 average. Okay, so that makes our next sale on july 29th. Pretty easy, right? Because we have the same average, we're just gonna go 240 units times the average price of 21 50. What's that? Gonna give us 5160. Right, so there we go. Now, we've got in an average cost for all of our sales. Let's go ahead and finish this up here. So we had 440 units -240. So we were left with 200 units at that point and we had a cost of nine for 60 previously, but now we're taking out 5160 in that sale? Right that sale 51 60 that's what we're taking out right there. So what's left in inventory? Nine for 60 minus 51 60 4300. And guess what? 4300 divided by the 200 units left. We're still gonna have that average of 21 21 50 per unit here. Okay. And now we've got our final purchase, right, so now we're gonna purchase units on uh July 30. So 200 plus the 600 units we purchase gets us to 800 total units. And how much did we spend on that purchase? So well, previously we had a value of 4300 right from the previous line plus this purchase of 600 600 times 23 30. Alright, 600 times 23.3. That's 13 9 80. But we have to add 4300. It gets us to a total of 18,280. Right? So the 600 times the 23.3 and then we add 4300 to get the total value. And now we divide that by the 800 units. And this gives us a ending uh average cost of 22.85 units. Okay, so our ending cost is the 22.85 units. But at the same time we just found our ending inventory, didn't we? Because we took everything that was left the 4300 plus this new purchase that we haven't sold yet and we found the value of it. Right so that total cost of 18 to 80, that's gonna be the value of our ending inventory. Okay, So our ending inventory, it's just gonna be what's left on hand or you could do the same thing where we calculated the average cost of 20-85 and multiply it by how many units there are on hand? Right, so let's just do that. We have 800 units on hand times 22.85 average cost. So what do we get? And it should be the same number that we have up there because that's how math works. So there it is 18,280 right? Oh, we didn't do the total for the cost of goods sold. So all we have to do is add the 14,000 to 77 40 the 51 60 from each sale, 14,000 plus seven seven 40 plus five one 60 gets us to our total cost of goods sold of 26 90. So let me write all that in 14,000 plus seven seven 40 plus five one 60 equals +26, 900. And that would be our answer right here. Okay, so those are two answers for cogs and ending inventory in the average cost system. Cool. So you saw here with the perpetual that average moves after each purchase. Right? We're going to see that the average changes after each purchase in this case. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

