Perpetual Inventory FIFO

Alright let's go ahead and start this example with the Fife Oh Method. So a company had the following inventory data for the month of july and then we've got some data notice here that this inventory data includes sales, it's not just purchases in a perpetual system. Right? We're always updating the system and that includes when we sell units as well. Okay so we've got some sales and purchases throughout the month and then it asks us these questions are always gonna ask us this is always the end game to calculate cost of goods sold and ending inventory. Okay notice if you were one of the people who had to study periodic inventory and perpetual inventory for these methods, notice that in the perpetual method they don't give you a physical quantity for the ending inventory. Right? Because the perpetual method it doesn't need the count but a periodic method, you do need to count the ending inventory. Okay if you just have to do perpetual well don't worry about that little quip. Okay so let's go ahead and start here with the Fife Oh method. Okay so we're gonna think about what did we sell, what was the cost of goods sold in the Fife Oh method. Okay and this is gonna be every time we have a sale we're gonna account for, how much was the cost of goods sold for that sale. So first in first out let's look at our sale on july 5th. Okay july 5th we sold 700 units at $30 apiece. Okay notice that since we're dealing with the cost side, we're talking about the cost of goods sold, we're talking about inventory. This $30, the selling at $30. That's the revenue that we brought in. That doesn't have to do anything with this discussion. Our discussion now is on the cost side, not the money we bring in. What did it cost us for these sales? The cost of goods sold. Okay, so that $30 is related to revenue not cost. So we sell these at $30. And how many units did we sell? 700 units. Right So we have to figure out which units we sold 700 units and find out their price. Well, on July five, the only units we had on hand were the inventory balance from the beginning of the month. Right, so the first in first out, well, the only units we have available are the inventory from July one, so that's what we're gonna sell, 7700 times $20. That's $14,000, right? That's the cost of goods sold from that sale. So at that point, since this is a perpetual system on July five, we would have made a journal entry to including cost of goods sold $14,000. Okay, so the next thing we have to see is on July 23, the next sale where we sold 360 units. Right? So those 360 units, we have to think about uh which which purchases, which balances we're gonna use for those 360 units, right, so since it's 360 units total right on that sale, we have to look at the first ones we have. So remember from this july 1st balance, we already sold 700 of those, Right? We already sold 700 on july 5th, so there's not 1000 left there, there's only 300 left, Right, so this july 1st balance is gonna be down to 300 units and that's what we're gonna sell, the first units that we're gonna sell on this date. Right? We already sold the 1st 700 we're talking about Fife, oh so we want to sell the oldest units, So we're gonna sell the 300 units from July one at $20, right? 300 times 20, that's $6,000. Now, what about the other 60 units? Right, we sold now, we've already sold everything from this balance, right? We sold 700 of those on July five, and we sold 300 of those on July 23. Well the other 60 They're gonna have to come from our oldest units, and in this case the oldest units are gonna be the purchase on July 11, right on July 11, we uh purchased 500 more units. And in this case those are the oldest units that are available for sale. Okay, so let's go ahead and sell those units right here. So we have 360 units. Right, so there's gonna be 60 that gets sold from the purchase on July 11 because we already accounted for 300 of those. Right? We're trying to get to a total of 360. So there's only 60 from that purchase that gets sold 60 times $22.40. Right, so that purchase on July 11 is now our oldest units. So 60 times 20 to 40, that gives us 1,344. Okay, So I'm gonna put the total here on the side because we need to find the total of this purchase. 13 44 plus 6000. So, our total for this purchase is gonna be here. Let me double underline these this And then 7344. Right? That's the total of these two numbers right here, so that's the total from July 23. Now let's figure out the total from July 29. So on July 29 we sold 240 units. Right, 240 units. So where are those units gonna come from? They're gonna come the ones we sold are gonna come from our oldest batch of inventory. So we had 500 units that were available for sale on July 11. Right, but we already sold 60 of those units. However, we still have enough to cover this whole sale. Right, because we're only selling 240 we had we had purchased I'll do it right here. We had purchased 500 And then we sold 60 of them on July 23. Well that leaves us with 440 units. Right? But our sale was only 240 so that's enough to cover it. So all of those units, all 240 of those units are gonna come out of the July 11 purchase. Right? Those are our first in first out to 40 units times a price of $22.40. Well that's gonna equal let's see, 240 times 22.4. Well that's 5376. Okay, so that's gonna be our total from that purchase right there. Excuse me from that sale, that's gonna be the total cost of Good Soul. So now just to find the total cost of goods sold for the month. Well that's just gonna be the 14,000 from the first sale, plus 3 7044 from the second sale plus 5 +376 from the third sale. So what's that gonna give us 26 7 20. So there you go. That is going to be that's going to be our cost of goods sold using the Fife. Oh method there. Alright so let's go ahead and do our ending inventory now in Fife. Oh so remember ending inventory is going to be the units that are left over. So what's left over? We sold all of the inventory balance from, from july 1st. How much of the inventory did we sell from july 11th? Well, we sold the 500 minus the 60 from july 23rd sale, but we also sold to 40 right on july 29th, So -240, That leaves us with 200 units are left in ending inventory from July 11. Right? So the July 11, inventory is gonna be 200 units that we didn't sell times the price of 20-40. You see where that 200 came from? There were 500 total units that we purchased that day And we sold 60 of those units on July 23 and 240 of those units on July 29. So we're left with 200 units from the July 11 purchase. So 200 times 20 to 40. Let's go ahead and find out what that is. That's 4480. Okay, but that's not all the units left. Right, there was more units left. How about the purchase on July 30? We didn't sell any of those units. So we're gonna be left with 600 units from July 30, that were $23.30. So let's see how much of those cost us right there. 600 times 23.3 13,980. So there we go. We're ready to find our ending inventory 4480 That comes out to 18,460. Cool. Alright, so that is our answer right there. Our cost of goods sold total for the month was 7 26,020 our total ending inventory was the 4 18,060. Cool. Let's go ahead and pause and we'll continue with the Life Oh Method.

