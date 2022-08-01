Perpetual Inventory LIFO

Alright let's continue with the same example using the Life Oh method. All right, so what we gotta think about what we're doing cost of goods sold is each time we make a sale we're gonna make an entry for cost of goods sold. So we want to look at each sale on july 5th we made a sale of at $30. Let me erase this stuff right here. Okay so on july 5th we made a sale at $30. Remember that the sale price doesn't matter, we're only looking at cost here. So we sold 700 units. What were the last units that were available to sell at that date? Okay, so this is where it's a little tricky you have to think of as of that date? On july 5th, what were the last units available for sale? So on july 5th the only units that were available for sale were the ones from july 1st. Right, so even though those were the first ones from Fife oh they're still the last ones in Life because they're the only ones. Okay, so we're gonna sell 700 units here Times the $20 cost from July one. Right and that's gonna give us 14,000 in cost of goods sold on July five. Right? So notice that was the same as in the Fife oh system right, but now let's check out the next one on july 23rd we made a sale at $30 for 360 units. Right? So now we're looking at july 23rd there were 360 units and we made but now when we think about the last units we purchased right think about life o as of july 23rd now we would pull the units from the july 11th purchase right? They're not gonna come out of beginning inventory, they're gonna come out of the latest purchase as of that date. And as of july 23rd the latest purchase was the one on july 11th. And notice on July 11 there's enough units to cover all of this sale. So we can just do the 360 units Times The July 11 Price of 20 - 40. Right so notice how that's a little different already because we had a purchase we're looking at the last in first out now. So 360 times 22.4 That comes out to 8,064. Right so notice yeah in this case the last purchase was the life oh for that number. Okay so now let's do July 29. So the July 29 purchase. So this is where things you have to keep track of how many units are left from each purchase. Right so if you think about our inventory balance on July on July 1st right I would kind of keep a running total here where I'd be like okay there's 300 of these left here I sold. 3 60 so 500 minus 3 60 let's see how many of those are left. 500 minus 3 60 There's 100 40 of these left right here. Okay, so that kind of keeps track of how many we have left to sell. So now when we look at the july 29th sale, well the sale at july 29th we sold 240 units which units were available. What was the last units available? That's gonna be this 140 units we're gonna wanna sell. Right, those are the last ones available. And then we're gonna have to go to the previous which comes out of the july 1st balance. So the first ones we sell is those 140 units times the price of 20 to 40. Right? And let's see what that comes out to. I keep putting my my phone away. Alright, 140 times 22.4 3136. But we didn't just sell 140 units, right? We sold 240 units. So the other 100 the other 100 have to come out of our beginning inventory balance, right? Because that's the last end before that. So 100 comes out of there And that price was $20. So that comes out to 2000. Right? And we're gonna have a total from that day of 5136. Right? So that would be the total from that purchase. Excuse me from that sale, the total cost of goods sold. So now let's find the total for the entire month. And that's just summing up these three numbers. So the 14,000 plus the +8064 plus the +5136. That's gonna give us our total cost of goods sold for the period. And let's see 14,000 plus 8 +064 plus +5136 27,200 27,200. So there you go. That is our cost of goods sold using the life O method notice that's a little tricky here in the perpetual system, right? You have to keep track of which units are left. Okay, So that being said now when we get to ending inventory, we really got to know what units are left. Right? So if we think about this inventory balance from july 1st, we said there were 300 before that july 29th, but then we sold another 100 right? So we know there's only 200 left from july 1st inventory balance right? Because we sold 700 on july 5th and we sold 100 of them on july two 29th. So there's 200 left. And then what else is left? Is this purchase on July 30? So let's go ahead and put that into our ending inventory first, we have the 200 units from the beginning balance that are still left 200 times $20 And that comes out to 4000. But then we also have the 600 units from July 30, 600 times 23.3 23 30. So let's see what that comes out to. It comes out to 13 9 80. So our total ending inventory is going to be 17 9 80 right? That is our total ending inventory, We've got a cost of goods sold, so we're there, we've got it there with the life. Oh method. Alright. One thing I want to note that's kind of tricky here with life. Oh is look we made a purchase on July 30, that's the last things that ever came in, but we never made a sale after that to actually be able to sell them. Okay, so that's a little trick here with the perpetual method and and uh the life. Oh is that even though we had that purchase on july 30th? I don't want you to think of that as the last in first out. You wanna go date by date right? You want to think okay, as of july 5th. What was the last in first out as of that date? Right. Just like we did in the problem. Cool. Let's go ahead and move on to the weighted average. Excuse me, average cost method

