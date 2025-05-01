Withholding taxes for federal and state income tax are based upon which of the following items?
A
Accounts receivable balances
B
Allowance for doubtful accounts
C
Employee earnings and applicable tax rates
D
Notes receivable maturity dates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of withholding taxes: Withholding taxes are amounts deducted from an employee's earnings by the employer to cover federal and state income taxes. These deductions are based on the employee's earnings and applicable tax rates.
Identify the key elements that determine withholding taxes: The primary factors are the employee's gross earnings (salary, wages, bonuses, etc.) and the tax rates set by federal and state governments. These rates may vary depending on the employee's filing status, number of dependents, and other factors.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Accounts receivable balances, allowance for doubtful accounts, and notes receivable maturity dates are unrelated to withholding taxes. These items pertain to accounting for receivables and do not influence tax deductions from employee earnings.
Focus on the correct answer: Employee earnings and applicable tax rates are the basis for calculating withholding taxes. Employers use these factors to determine the amount to deduct from an employee's paycheck.
Review the process for calculating withholding taxes: Employers typically use IRS tax tables and state-specific guidelines to calculate the appropriate withholding amounts based on the employee's earnings and tax information provided on their W-4 form.
