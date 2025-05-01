Which of the following transactions is NOT considered a noncash investing and financing activity?
A
Converting bonds payable into common stock
B
Purchasing equipment by signing a long-term note payable
C
Collecting cash from customers on account
D
Issuing common stock to acquire land
Step 1: Understand the concept of noncash investing and financing activities. These are transactions that do not involve cash but still represent significant investing or financing activities. Examples include converting bonds payable into common stock or purchasing equipment by signing a long-term note payable.
Step 2: Review each transaction listed in the problem and determine whether it involves cash or is a noncash activity. For example, converting bonds payable into common stock does not involve cash, making it a noncash activity.
Step 3: Analyze the transaction 'Purchasing equipment by signing a long-term note payable.' This is a noncash activity because no cash is exchanged; instead, a liability (note payable) is created.
Step 4: Examine the transaction 'Issuing common stock to acquire land.' This is also a noncash activity because the company is exchanging equity (common stock) for an asset (land) without involving cash.
Step 5: Evaluate the transaction 'Collecting cash from customers on account.' This involves cash inflow and is part of operating activities, not a noncash investing or financing activity. Therefore, this transaction is NOT considered a noncash investing and financing activity.
