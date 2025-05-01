Which of the following is a problem with measuring inventory in dollars?
A
Using dollars ensures that all inventory is valued at its original purchase price.
B
Inventory values can be distorted by inflation, leading to inaccurate financial statements.
C
Measuring inventory in dollars eliminates the need for physical inventory counts.
D
Measuring inventory in dollars prevents any errors in cost allocation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory valuation: Inventory valuation is the method used to assign a monetary value to a company's inventory, which is crucial for accurate financial reporting.
Recognize the impact of inflation: Inflation can distort inventory values when measured in dollars, as the purchasing power of money changes over time. This can lead to discrepancies between the original purchase price and the current market value.
Evaluate the importance of physical inventory counts: Measuring inventory in dollars does not eliminate the need for physical inventory counts, as physical counts ensure accuracy in the quantity and condition of inventory.
Understand cost allocation errors: Measuring inventory in dollars does not inherently prevent errors in cost allocation, as these errors can arise from incorrect accounting practices or assumptions.
Conclude the main issue: The primary problem with measuring inventory in dollars is that inflation can distort inventory values, leading to inaccurate financial statements. This highlights the importance of using appropriate inventory valuation methods, such as FIFO, LIFO, or weighted average cost.
