Which financial statement provides a summary that shows how much money a business has made or lost during a specific period using a single-step approach?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Balance Sheet
D
Single-step Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the purpose of the Single-step Income Statement: It is a financial statement that summarizes revenues and expenses to calculate net income or net loss for a specific period.
Recognize the structure of the Single-step Income Statement: It uses a straightforward approach where all revenues are listed first, followed by all expenses, and the difference between the two is calculated to determine net income or net loss.
Compare the Single-step Income Statement to other financial statements: Unlike the Statement of Cash Flows, which tracks cash inflows and outflows, or the Balance Sheet, which shows the financial position at a specific point in time, the Single-step Income Statement focuses solely on profitability during a period.
Identify the components of the Single-step Income Statement: Revenues include sales, service income, and other income sources, while expenses include costs like salaries, rent, utilities, and other operating expenses.
Understand the calculation process: The formula for net income or net loss is \( \text{Net Income (or Loss)} = \text{Total Revenues} - \text{Total Expenses} \). This simple calculation is the hallmark of the single-step approach.
