Which type of income statement provides a summary of revenues and expenses without detailing individual components?
Statement of retained earnings
Classified balance sheet
Single-step income statement
Multi-step income statement
1
Understand the purpose of an income statement: It is a financial report that summarizes a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing the net income or loss.
Learn about the types of income statements: Single-step and multi-step income statements are two common formats used to present financial data.
Define a single-step income statement: This type of income statement provides a straightforward summary of revenues and expenses without breaking them down into detailed categories or components. It calculates net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues.
Compare with a multi-step income statement: A multi-step income statement provides more detailed information by separating operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items, and it calculates subtotals such as gross profit and operating income.
Recognize the correct answer: Based on the definitions, the single-step income statement is the type that summarizes revenues and expenses without detailing individual components.
