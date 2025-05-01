An income statement which separately reports variable costs from fixed costs is known as a(n):
A
Contribution margin income statement
B
Multi-step income statement
C
Single-step income statement
D
Classified balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a contribution margin income statement: This type of income statement separates variable costs from fixed costs to highlight the contribution margin, which is the revenue remaining after deducting variable costs.
Review the structure of a multi-step income statement: This format separates operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items, but it does not specifically separate variable and fixed costs.
Examine the single-step income statement: This format lists all revenues and expenses in a single step without categorizing them into operating or non-operating, and it does not separate variable and fixed costs.
Understand the classified balance sheet: This is a financial statement that organizes assets, liabilities, and equity into categories, but it is not related to income statement formats.
Conclude that the correct answer is the contribution margin income statement, as it specifically separates variable costs from fixed costs to calculate the contribution margin.
